CAMPAIGNERS gathered in Aberystwyth on Saturday to call for the devolution of the Crown Estate in Wales.
Local politicians spoke at the gathering on Glyndŵr Square, telling those gathered how Wales is being short-changed.
The Crown Estate controls around 50,000 acres of land across Wales and riverbeds and beaches, worth more than £853 million, which goes directly to the UK Treasury and to the Royal Family.
Plaid Cymru members want the land devolved to the Welsh Government and on Saturday, 1 February, they will hold a public rally calling for the end of Wales’ “asset stripping” by Westminster.
If devolved, Plaid Cymru says Wales would receive an additional £50 million annually.
Ceredigion County Council has backed the call "to support the social needs of the Welsh people" as a "matter of urgency", along with six other councils.
Speaking at he rally, Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, said: “The asset value in Wales (of the Crown Estate) was worth £21 million in 2007 and it’s worth £853 million by 2023.
“And the profit of the Crown Estate has tripled just between the years of 2020 and 2024 to £1.1 billion by now.
“This growth is being fuelled by the use of the Crown Estate for renewable energy primarily, both on land and on sea.
“So, an asset that has been reasonably dormant in Wales is now increasing in value and is being extracted from Wales to the UK treasury and the sovereign fund.
“Since 2015-16 that Crown Estate in Scotland has been in the ownership of the Scottish Government and the contribution last year to the Scottish treasury was £100 million.
“That is what at stake at this point is the reality of once again our assets being extracted to the public purse of the UK treasury and sovereign fund rather than the public purse of Wales and its public services.”
Ben Lake MP said: “There is no way of claiming that at the moment that the constitutional set up of the United Kingdom that Wales has a fair pay.
“Scotland gained powers back in 2016 and has already been making use of that addition revenue and targeting that revenue according to her priorities.
“We can’t do that in Wales. Every single penny that is generated by the Crown Estate in Wales, goes to the treasury in London.”
The rally was held at midday on Saturday and was well attended.
Ceredigion County Council has already backed the campaign with deputy leader and Aberystwyth councillor, Alun Williams, saying prior to the rally: “Devolving the Crown Estate to Wales is not just a matter of fairer funding; it’s about aligning resources with our unique challenges and needs.
“With 60 miles of coastline, Ceredigion stands to benefit significantly from control over the marine assets of the Crown Estate, promoting sustainability, economic regeneration, and addressing our profound social care challenges.”
In total, ten local authorities, who are all struggling with finances, have backed the campaign to bring the 50,000 acres of land into Wales’ control.