Aberystwyth Ramblers will explore the Rheidol Valley on Sunday, 21st January.
Alison will lead a six-mile B grade walk starting from the Visitor Centre.
They will walk up a track and then turn onto a steep path to reach the top of the valley for extensive views.
A good track will then be used to reach Penrhiwlas, then swing left for views over the Melindwr valley and down to the coast.
After a level section on track and then minor road, they will take a bridleway down through woods to Ty Cam, cross the Rheidol and return to the visitor centre on a minor road through Aberffrwd.
Please note that there are three stream crossings on this walk: waterproof footwear is advised.
Meet at Aberystwyth Leisure Centre at 9.30am to share lifts or at the Cwm Rheidol Visitor Centre Car Park (SN697796) at 10am.
Contact Alison on 07549 528529 for more information.