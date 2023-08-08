On Sunday, Maurice Kyle will lead Aberystwyth Ramblers on a moderately strenuous 6.5-mile walk, starting at the old Bwlchglas mine ruins in lovely Cwm Cyneiniog, east of Talybont.
The grid reference of the starting point is SN710878 and the starting time is 10.15am.
The walk is number six in the recently published Wilder Walks in the Aberystwyth hinterland authored by Maurice. The book is available in bookshops and on his shared website: rachelseabrook.net/wild-walking
From the mine ruins, they will walk up towards the head of the cwm on an old miners’ track, under the glowering crags of Craig yr Allt-ddu, then more steeply on an easy path up the hillside with wonderful views (weather permitting) back down the valley.
They leave the crags of Carn Owen behind as they emerge onto the level grassland of the plateau, walking along good paths and stony tracks, then along the shore of Llyn Craigypistyll.
The ascent of the very steep grassy face of Craig y Pistyll (Esgair Goch) on a tiny sheep path is the only section that makes this fairly short walk in any way ‘strenuous’, with an exciting but very short, ‘scrambly’ bit high above craggy gorge below.
There is an alternative but still steep route to the summit, which can be taken instead.
Thereafter, walking is easy and delightful, via the prominent unnamed peak at 444m (1,457ft), then descending via the cwm of Nant Bwlch-glas on a very good track back to the starting point in Cwm Cyneiniog.
Booking is required for this walk by contacting the walk leader. Their contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website at aberystwythramblers.org.uk.
According to need, shared transport to the starting point can be arranged. No dogs, except registered assistance dogs by prior arrangement.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]