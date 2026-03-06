Aberystwyth and Penparcau residents will pay the highest council tax bills in Ceredigion in order to keep public toilets open.
Aberystwyth Town Council has increased its precept by 12 per cent, in order to take over three public toilets that Ceredigion County Council said it would no longer keep open.
This means that the average Band D house in Aberystwyth and Penparcau will pay £174.97 to the town council from April.
Comparatively, residents in Cardigan will pay £56.03 with the cheapest community council bill being in the Penuwch area, where Nantcwnlle residents will pay just £6.47.
The increase in Aberystwyth means the total council tax bill will exceed £2,500, with the average Band D home paying £2,538.78, more than £100 dearer than any other part of Ceredigion.
The 12 per cent increase, which equates to an extra £18.93 a year, will enable Aberystwyth Town Council to take over the running of three public toilets in the town, keeping them open.
The decision follows a consultation held in January asking residents their view on keeping the public toilets open.
Aberystwyth Town Council will take over the running of the toilets at the Castle, Public Shelter and down near the Harbour, with Ceredigion County Council remaining responsible for the Park Avenue toilets.
Town Mayor, Cllr Emlyn Jones, said: “No one wanted to put our precept up 12 per cent, but our hands were tied and this is the only avenue we had to keep the public toilets open.
“The results of a consultation we held were that the vast majority wanted to keep the toiles open and the general sentiment was that people were prepared to pay a little more.
“It’s a difficult decision and we as a council discussed several options, but the consultation was in favour of keeping the toilets open and it’s good we are able to do that.
“The reality was that they would likely close if we hadn’t taken them over (from Ceredigion County Council).”
The 40p charge to use the toilets will remain for the coming year, with Cllr Jones adding: “Everything will be under review as this is all new to us.”
The public consultation over the future of the toilets ran between December and February and drew nearly 600 responses.
Aberystwyth Town Council finds itself having more responsibility and also now employs two street cleaners, with the total salary costs for staff members being £284,975 for the forthcoming year.
A number of town and community councils have taken over the running of public toilets as Ceredigion County Council looks to cut its costs.
In January, Borth Community Council decided to “uphold human dignity” and “maintain the village’s blue flag status” by keeping one of the two toilet blocks open, raising council tax by around 15p.
The toilets at the Castle grounds, public shelter and harbour will keep the same opening times as well, which are generally from dawn until dusk, throughout the year, with the town council saying it will review as it goes.
