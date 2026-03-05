A Blaenau Ffestiniog woman has been handed a suspended jail sentence after being found guilty of possession of a lock knife.
Donna Bowdler, of 35 Ffordd Manod, Manod, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 3 March.
The 49-year-old was found guilty at a hearing in January of possessing a lock knife at Bethania on 31 March last year.
Magistrates handed Bowdler a 26 week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” but suspended the sentence because there is a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Bowdler must also pay prosecution costs of £600 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
