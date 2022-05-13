Aberystwyth road reopened as seagull is rescued from roof
By Alexandra Bánfi | Reporter |
Friday 13th May 2022 12:33 pm
Eyewitness Stephen Hibbs said he was told the road had been closed so the fire service could rescue the seagull (Stephen Hibbs )
An Aberystwyth road was closed earlier this afternoon as the fire service rescued a seagull from a roof top.
Great Darkgate Street was closed at around 1pm today (13 May) as Mid and West Wales Fire Service attempted to rescue a seagull from the roof of the former Lloyd’s Pharmacy, according to eyewitness Stephen Hibbs.
Stephen told the Cambrian News that the seagull has been successful rescued and is alive and well.
He confirmed the road has now been reopened, at around 1.30pm.
The fire service has been contacted for a comment.
The fire service successfully rescued the seagull from the roof of the old Lloyd’s Pharmacy (Stephen Hibbs ) (Stephen Hibbs)
