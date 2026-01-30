Aberystwyth Rugby Club and Ysgol Gymraeg governors have thrown their support behind Plascrug School’s plea to Ceredigion County Council to replace an existing bridge next door, instead of building a controversial new one directly over them.
Plascrug footbridge suffered storm damage in 2021. Despite being in dire need of repair and unsuitable for wheelchairs, pushchairs and bikes, it has remained in use, providing a vital link to Plascrug, Ysgol Gymraeg and Penweddig schools, Aberystwyth Rugby Club, the cemetery, park, and Plascrug Leisure Centre.
The council’s three options for a new bridge include Active Travel Network aims to make journeys on foot or by bike easier, but two of the options have sparked safety concerns for Plascrug pupils and staff, as well as the general public.
Option A, favoured by Plascrug school, would see a new and improved bridge built at the site of the existing one between them and the rugby Club.
Options B and C would see a new bridge built directly over school grounds.
Aberystwyth Rugby Club said Option A is “the only option that makes sense”.
Ysgol Gymraeg governors criticised Options B and C for a number of reasons, including “anti-social behaviour”.
Aberystwyth Rugby Club said: “The club's board are fully supportive of Option A. It’s the only option that makes sense.
“We have a number of people that come to the rugby club across the bridge and we'd lose business if the bridge moved.
“A number of parents drop their children by Starling Cloud and they run across to training.
“Options B and C present a danger to the school and a danger to walkers. All those bends would not be a pleasent experience to walk through in the dark.
“We have over 500 playing members and everybody fully supports option A.”
Having experienced the issue first-hand by the current bridge, the club is also concerned about litter being dropped directly onto children, staff and school grounds if option B or C gets the go-ahead.
“We often have to clean up broken glass,” the spokesperson added.
A newsletter to parents and guardians of children at nearby Ysgol Gymraeg outlines why their school governors support Option A.
Following a meeting to discuss proposals for the new active travel bridge, they declared their support for Option A - keeping the bridge in its current location - in a newsletter stating it is the shortest route for their pupils who walk to and from Camau Bach and Cylch Meithrin, and the shortest route for their parents and pupils to reach car parks beyond the bridge.
“We feel this is the bridge that will best encourage pedestrians and cyclists, and therefore reduce the amount of traffic outside Ysgol Gymraeg,” the newsletter adds.
“We support Ysgol Plascrug and their desire to preserve their nature area – Options B and C would have a negative impact on this.
“We believe users’ personal safety along options B and C is a cause for concern, with an increased risk of anti-social behaviour.”
The consultation regarding the new bridge is open until 25 February. Visit https://shorturl.at/AggAi to have your say.
