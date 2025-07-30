New on-call foster carer positions are launching in Powys, marking the first of their kind in the country.
Reflective foster carers will offer on-call immediate support to children and young people when they need it most.
The new positions will receive £19,000 annually plus £250 per week when a child is resident.
Cabinet Member for Future Generations, Cllr Sandra Davies, said: “If you are passionate about supporting children and young people when they are going through difficult times, this could be a great opportunity for you.
“This new type of foster care involves being available at the end of the phone and providing care when a child or young person needs a short-term home.
“You will receive regular income regardless of whether a child is with you or not.
“Becoming a foster carer is challenging, but hugely rewarding.
“The impact you can make on a child's life is immeasurable.
“Not only do you provide a safe and nurturing environment, but you also help shape their future, offering them stability and support during a crucial time in their lives.”
Reflective foster carers receive five weeks' annual leave, 24-hour support, specialist training, with the majority of the pay being tax-free.
For those interested in becoming a reflective, short-term or long-term foster carer, get in touch or attend an event this summer:
August 2025:
- 1st, Costa Brecon, 11 AM - 2 PM
- 5th, Llandrindod Play Day, 10 AM - 12:30 PM
- 6th, Welshpool Play Day at Welshpool Integrated Family Centre, 11 AM - 1 PM
- 13th, Newtown Integrated Family Centre, 11 AM - 2 PM
- 14th, Y Gorsedd, Ystradgynlais, 11 AM - 2 PM
- 15th, The Lake, Llandrindod, 11 AM - 12:30 PM
- 21st, Fun and Information Fair, Newtown, 10 AM - 2 PM
