Machynlleth League of Friends have donated over £8,000-worth of equipment to the town’s hospital.
The charitable organisation raised funds to develop Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital’s Twymyn Ward this winter.
The inpatient ward, for those requiring ongoing treatment in a community hospital setting, received tables and chairs costing £3,720, as well as TVs for patients costing £3,399.
Zoe Woodmass, Clinical Services Manager for North Powys for Powys Teaching Health Board, said: “We are so grateful to the Machynlleth League of Friends.
“Through their continued support, we have been able to provide our patients with improved facilities to greatly enhance their experience on Twymyn ward.
“The updated furniture and individual television upgrades have made a real difference to improving their time in hospital.
“Thank you again, we are truly grateful.”
In March, the League then used funds raised to purchase a ski trainer worth £1,150 for the hospital’s physiotherapy department.
On this, Sian Preece, Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy Team Lead for Powys Teaching Health Board, said: “The Ski Trainer is a resistance trainer used primarily for lower limb strengthening as part of physiotherapy rehabilitation, both for low-level and advanced rehabilitation.
“This is a valuable part of our equipment and we are pleased to now have one at Machynlleth for our patients to use.
“Thank you very much to the League of Friends for their support.”
The League is now selling pictures and paintings previously displayed at the hospital and Cartref Dyfi Care Home to raise funds for developing the outdoor space next to the palliative care suite.
The paintings are on display for sale at Machynlleth Library.
The League of Friends has existed for over 50 years, fundraising for good causes through garden fetes, cake stalls, whist drives and an annual grand draw, also receiving donations in memory of late patients of the hospital.
