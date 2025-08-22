ABERYSTWYTH schools are celebrating after another successful year of GCSE results.
Across Ceredigion, 98% of entries for WJEC examinations were graded A*-G; 69% achieved A*-C grades and 21% of the entries achieved A*-A grades, higher than the national average.
More than 350 students from year 9 to 11 sat exams at Ysgol Penglais, who said there were many happy faces on Thursday.
Ms Mair Hughes, Headteacher at Ysgol Penglais said: “We are very proud of all of our students.
“They worked very hard to achieve their grades and it is lovely to see so many students, and parents, delighted with their results this morning.
“We look forward to welcoming many back to the 6th Form in a couple of weeks and wish those who are moving on to college or apprenticeships all the best in their continued learning.
“Thank you to all staff and families who have supported the students through the last two years – everyone’s hard work, resilience and determination has certainly paid off today.”
Ysgol Penweddig was also celebrating, with headmaster, Clive Williams said: “Congratulations to Penweddig Year 10 and 11 learners on their excellent GCSE results which are the culmination of the hard work of learners and staff.
“We are very proud of the achievements, efforts and resilience of our learners.
“Thank you to the teachers and to all school staff for their hard work and continued support for our pupils.
“We also extend our thanks to parents and guardians for their willingness to work with the school to support our young people.
“We wish Year 11 pupils every success as they start a new chapter in their education or in the world of work. Congratulations to all.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “Pupils in Ceredigion can be proud of their results once again.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.