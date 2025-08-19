On Wednesday, 13 August, the Llanddewi-Brefi Show took place at the Vicarage and Ganolfan fields by kind permission of Davies, Bryndulais and the Hall Committee.
The Presidents were Mr & Mrs Eric Jones, Closyrefail and the committee would like to thank their generous donation towards the show.
The show would also like to thank all exhibitors and spectators for their support towards the show. Here are the main winners of the day:-
Overall Show Champion, Lewis, Nantrast (Sheep)
Horse Section
Best Local Horse - Awen Jones, Coedygof; Ridden Champion - Ela Isaac, Ystrad Meurig; Children's Ridden Champion - Ela Isaac, Ystrad Meurig; In-hand Champion - Henfynyw Stud; Best Exhibit in Section C and D - Henfynyw Stud; Overall Horse Champion - Henfynyw Stud
Overall Cattle Section - Steffan Evans, Llanio
Sheep Section: Best Local Sheep - Tynllwyn, Llanddewi-Brefi; Highest Number of points in Local Sheep - Gwyngoedfach, Llanddewi-Brefi; Best Ram/Ram Lamb - Henllan, Farmers; Best Ewe/Ewe Lamb - Lewis, Nantrast; Overall Sheep Champion - Lewis, Nantrast
Farm Produce Section, Gwyngoedfach, Llanddewi-Brefi
Dog Show: Best in Novelty Section - Andrew Parry; Best in Show - Pat Richards
Horticultural Show Winners: Highest Number of Points - Clarence Biddulph; Garden Produce - Clarence Biddulp; Flower Champion - Eiddwen Jones; Garden and Flower Champion - Clarence Biddulph; Best Exhibit in Flower Section - Eiddwen Jones; Floral Art - Alaw Jones and Eiddwen Jones; Best Exhibit in Floral Art Section - Alaw Jones; Best Garden Competition - Andrew & Pat Parry; Cookery Champion - Megan Thomas; Best Exhibit in Cookery - Kitty Jones; Allsorts Section - Janet Jones; Best Exhibit in Allsorts - Alison Williams; Handicraft Section Champion - Delyth Lloyd-Jones; Best Exhibit in Handicraft Section - Alison Woodward; Photography Champion - Steph Bulman & Angharad Miles; Only Men Allowed Champion - William Fromling-Edwards; Children's Section Aged 7 years and under - Trefor Davies; Children's Section Aged 8-11 years - Betsan Lloyd-Jones; Children's Section Aged 12-18 years - Angharad Griffiths; YFC Section Champion - Sara Davies
