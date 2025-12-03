Plascrug Leisure Centre’s swimming pools and fitness suites will temporarily close this month for improvements to be made.
The swimming pools closed on Monday 1 December and will remain closed until Tuesday, 23 December.
This is so pool pipework can be changed and new pool pumps, flow metres and dosing systems can be installed. A new pool cover will also be installed for the small pool.
The gym above the reception is closed on 5, 8 and 9 December, and both fitness suites will close from 10-15 December so all old equipment can be removed and new kit installed.
Improvements to the painting, flooring, lights and sound will also be made, and a new spin studio created.
Apologies for inconvenience have been made.
Comments
