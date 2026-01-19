A second B&M customer has spoken out after falling victim to incongruous parking hours.
Mandy McAnulty was on her way home from an early morning festive shop on 23 December when she realised she’d forgotten coffee.
Stopping in at the B&M store at the Parc y Llyn retail park in Aberystwyth, she parked there for 16 minutes to pick up a jar.
She, like many customers, was utilising the store's early opening hours over Christmas, opening at 7am instead of 8am.
Several days later, she was shocked to receive a parking fine for £60, rising to £100 if not paid within 14 days (despite the notice running through the Christmas break).
The car park at the retail park only allows parking from 8am, despite B&M opening early.
She said: “It was the only item I bought and paid in cash, and I can't find the receipt.
“I've searched high and low for the B&M coffee receipt, but I'm sure it's been binned, why would I need to keep it???!!!
“I'm therefore resigned to the fact that, despite having lodged an appeal, I will ultimately have to pay the fine.
This week, the vicar (who did not want to be named) received the good news that their appeal was successful and the fine was withdrawn.
UK Parking Control and B&M have not responded to repeated requests for comment.
B&M did reply to the vicar, describing it as “unfortunate” that restrictions need to be imposed due to non-customers using the car park, adding that the company has “no direct control over these penalty notices”.
