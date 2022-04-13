Aberystwyth town centre road closures

A SERIES of overnight road closures will be put in place in Aberystwyth town centre between the end of April and early May.

Roads around the town centre will be closed in sequence from 26 April to 9 May overnight between 10pm and 6pm by Ceredigion County Council to allow Welsh Water to complete a “cleansing of the water mains” along the affected roads.

Starting with Portland Road and Castle Street from 26 to 30 April, roads will be closed off to allow the work to be carried out.

Market Street will be closed 28 April to 1 May; South Road and a section of Gray’s Inn Road from 2 to 7 May; Queen Street from 3 to 8 May; Pen-Maes-Glas, Powell Street and a section of Gray’s Inn Road from 4 to 8 May; and Princess Street and Prospect Street from 5 to 9 May.