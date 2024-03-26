Aberystwyth Town Council has applied to the Community Ownership Fund to get cash towards its aim of restoring the former St Winefride’s Church into its new base.
Now known as Neuadd Gwenfrewi, the building was purchased in early 2021 with the intention of transforming it into the council’s new base and a community hub.
It is the first council-owned building since 1974.
Above the £360,000 purchase price, the estimated repair and development work will cost around £1 million, which will be “funded by various grants”, the council said.
At an extraordinary meeting of the council on 18 March, members resolved to prepare a full application to the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund “for funding to renovate the former church.”