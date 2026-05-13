Councillors in Aberystwyth have reversed their decision to appoint Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowlands as town mayor after his record of kinky sexting was revealed by Cambrian News.
Aberystwyth Town Council held an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday evening where it was decided to re-appoint Cllr Emlyn Jones as mayor for the 2026/27.
In a statement, the town council said: “Following an extraordinary meeting of the Council, Cllr Emlyn Jones has been appointed as Mayor elect for the 2026/27 municipal year and is due to be appointed as Mayor of Aberystwyth, commencing his second term of office from Monday 18 May 2026.
“In light of these circumstances, the council has decided that the Mayor Making Ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday 15 May will no longer go ahead.”
Two weeks ago, Cambrian News detailed that Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowlands, the incoming mayor of Aberystwyth sent a vulnerable teen student steamy sex messages that included references to “spanking” and “dreaming of you”, his “secret kink” for “unfulfilled breeding”, and that he could “eat you out to help out”.
The victim, who the Cambrian News is calling Lisa, replied to the last message with the word ‘stop’.
The kinky messages earned Lewis-Rowlands a formal warning from the Labour Party who deemed his sexts to be “unwanted” and “sexual in nature”.
Lewis-Rolands was set to become Mayor of Aberystwyth at a swanky civil ceremony later this month.
A protest was planned at the ceremony, highlighting Lewis-Rolands' behaviour, and questioning whether he is the right man to hold the office, but this has now been cancelled following the council U-turn.
A friend of the female victim of the sext messages confirmed that the planned protest had been cancelled, saying: “We are delighted that Aberystwyth Town Council has made the right choice and reversed its decision to elect Dylan Lewis-Rowlands as mayor.
“We are also pleased to announce that the protests planned are no longer going ahead.
“It was not one of us who sent our letter to the Cambrian News, but we are grateful to the person who did.
“Mayors should represent the best of their town, and continuing with Lewis-Rowlands’ appointment would have gone completely against that.
“We would like to congratulate Emlyn Jones on his appointment as Mayor-elect and wish him well as he continues in his role for another year.”
Cllr Lewis-Rowlands described the matter as “a never-ending psychodrama”, saying the messages were ‘stupid and embarrassing’.
He added: I am deeply sorry that this has seemingly caused such upset, and I have apologised for it time and time again, and I still offer that apology. That apology, first offered immediately when the individual got in touch with me in 2023, has never been accepted.
“Numerous investigations have taken place, and all were not carried with one exception. The Labour Party gave me a formal warning after 2 years of investigation, relating to one allegation out of 6. Every other institution, campaign group, my place of employment, and others have dismissed the complaint, after appeals by the complainant.”
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