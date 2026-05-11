Cllr Lewis-Rowlands described the matter as “a never-ending psychodrama. He told Cambrian News: “First of all, I want to clarify that these were stupid and embarrassing personal messages sent to someone I considered a friend at the time in 2021, and were reciprocated. I am deeply sorry that this has seemingly caused such upset, and I have apologised for it time and time again, and I still offer that apology. That apology, first offered immediately when the individual got in touch with me in 2023, has never been accepted.