Aberystwyth Town Council is having second thoughts over whether to install the mayor elect into the mayor’s office after his record of kinky sexting was revealed by Cambrian News.
A motion up for debate at the town council on Tuesday night calls on overturning its previous decision.
Last week, Cambrian News detailed that Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowland, the incoming mayor of Aberystwyth sent a vulnerable teen student steamy sex messages that included references to “spanking” and “dreaming of you”, his “secret kink” for “unfulfilled breeding”, and that he could “eat you out to help out”.
The kinky messages earned Lewis-Rowlands a formal warning from the Labour Party who deemed his sexts to be “unwanted” and “sexual in nature”.
Lewis-Rolands was set to become Mayor of Aberystwyth at a swanky civil ceremony later this month after being chosen unanimously by his fellow town councillors.
But there are second thoughts, with a “special motion” to the council reading: “to overturn the previous decision to appoint Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowlands as Mayor-elect for 2026-27”.
A protest is planned at the ceremony, highlighting Lewis-Rolands' behaviour, and questioning whether he is the right man to hold the office.
The Cambrian News is calling the victim Lisa to protect her identity.
In messages sent in 2021, Lewis Rowlands writes to Lisa: “Just watched someone get spanked on a film.
“Thought of you xoxoxoxoxox”
In another Snapchat message, he wrote: “We are now reaching full disclosure.
“My number 1 most secret kink is:
*drumroll*
“Love and Affection :) <3
“Joking, it’s actually probably my unfulfilled breeding kink.”
In another Snapchat message, Lewis-Rowlands commented on a photo of Lisa, saying: “I can eat you out to help out xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxox”
Lisa responded to this message with the word ‘stop’.
A complaint was made and Lewis-Rowlands was issued a formal warning from the Labour Party who found that the messages were unwanted and were sexual in nature.
A panel said a formal warning needed to be imposed to appropriately reflect the seriousness of the breach and convey a message that such conduct is unacceptable in the Labour Party.
Cllr Lewis-Rowlands later stood to be a member of Welsh Labour’s Executive Committee after being nominated by Ceredigion Preseli, Dwyfor Meirionnydd members, which drew objections from student groups.
In 2024, in a joint message, student groups wrote: “Labour students in Aberystwyth, Bangor, Cardiff and Swansea vehemently condemns Dylan Lewis-Rowlands’ decision to run for a position on the Welsh Executive Committee despite pre-existing allegations of sexual harassment against him.
“We call for Mr Lewis-Rowlands to immediately withdraw his candidacy as it is deeply inappropriate for someone facing such serious accusations to seek a position of leadership within our party.
“We condemn Welsh Labour Grassroots for endorsing Mr Lewis-Rowlands and putting him forward as a candidate.
“We urge Welsh Labour Grassroots to reconsider their actions and demonstrate commitment to accountability and integrity within our party.”
Aberystwyth Labour Students also declared no confidence in Cllr Lewis-Rowlands in 2023 when he was Chair of Welsh Labour Students, saying: “This decision is rooted in our commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment.
“This individual’s continued presence in a position of power has raised significant apprehension among our members.”
Cllr Lewis-Rowlands sits on Aberystwyth Town Council as an independent.
Lisa’s friend has written to all councillors to express concern at the appointment and said a protest is being planned at the mayor making.
Lloyd Warburton said in his email to councillors: “As we know that many of you are aware, Dylan Lewis-Rowlands, who was ‘unanimously’ appointed as 2026/27 Mayor (having been proposed by Talat Chaudhri and seconded by Glynis Somers), sent inappropriate, sexual messages to my friend when she was a teenager.
“This had a profound and serious impact on Lisa, with the investigation dragging on for two years, the constant worry of seeing him around town and how he might react, and the disgusting content of his messages that she felt powerless to reject, and even compelled to engage with, all contributing to a very difficult few years.
“In July 2025, we wrote to Kerry Ferguson, Talat Chaudhri and Emlyn Jones expressing our alarm at his presence at Lisa’s graduation ceremony.
“We stated, in no uncertain terms, that Dylan Lewis-Rowlands is fundamentally unsuited to the role of Deputy Mayor, and should not, under any circumstances, be allowed to hold the office of Mayor.
“The response we received from Kerry Ferguson was dismissive, and frankly appalling. Talat Chaudhri’s reply was more understanding, but he went on to nominate him anyway.
“Actions speak louder than words.
“Civic roles are an honour, which carry great responsibility, not only on those holding them, but on those who appoint them. They are much more important than giving your mates fancy chains and a robe for a year. As you should all be aware, Aberystwyth has had two Mayors in recent years fall into disgrace because of their behaviour towards women and girls.”
Former Aberystwyth mayor and Penparcau county councillor, Steve Davies, was banned from holding public office for three years in 2024 after a tribunal found that he was predatory and ‘used his power to make his move on women’.
Mr Davies was described as “creepy”, “pestering” and “stalking.
The panel heard that Davies “left ‘love notes’ on her bicycle on eight or nine occasions, when she had left it to shop in the local supermarket.”
It was also alleged he made inappropriate sexual comments to a female co-ordinator at Penparcau Community Hub, invited her to get into a shopping trolley so that he could ‘give her the ride of her life’.”
Charlie Kingsbury served as mayor of Aberystwyth in 2020/21 and was a teacher in an Aberystwyth school.
In 2023, he avoided jail after starting a sexual relationship with one of his students after they exchanged messages on Instagram.
Mr Warburton went on to say: “You can’t have been expected to know about these at the time.
“Their behaviour was either not flagged up at the time of them holding office or hadn’t happened yet.
“This time, there’s no excuse.
“Don’t risk a third embarrassment.
“I was born, raised and educated here, and I am embarrassed by the attitude of some of the councillors, many of whom, including Dylan Lewis-Rowlands, were ‘elected’ unopposed, or were co-opted without ever receiving a single vote from the public.
“He has no democratic mandate to be mayor, and that’s before you consider his behaviour.
“We acknowledge that his sexual messages were sent before he became a councillor (though only shortly), but this speaks to his character as a person.
“I don’t care how “hardworking” or “diligent” he is, or how “strong” his commitment to Aberystwyth is. He is of unfit character to serve in civic roles. I’m sure those three words could have been applied to Steve and Charlie back in their day, too.
“We wish to make it known to all councillors that we intend to peacefully but passionately protest at the Mayor-making and associated events.
“We are prepared to step back and move on, if the council comes to its senses and appoints another member, any member, to the mayoral role for 2026-27. Failing that, be prepared for further embarrassment, another reputational blow and a year of shame.
“Perhaps it should be stated that it is less embarrassing to step back quietly and keep a low profile, than it is to have your “big day” marred by protests directed at you.
“To those of you who didn’t know – this isn’t really directed at you, but now you do. To those of you who knew but felt powerless to challenge it – we are sorry the culture within the council is the way it is.
“To those of you who knew and had the power but chose to do nothing – you should be ashamed of yourselves. You are an embarrassment to Aberystwyth’s reputation and a disgrace to the office you hold. Look in the mirror and ask yourselves: what message does this send?”
Cllr Lewis-Rowlands described the matter as “a never-ending psychodrama. He told Cambrian News: “First of all, I want to clarify that these were stupid and embarrassing personal messages sent to someone I considered a friend at the time in 2021, and were reciprocated. I am deeply sorry that this has seemingly caused such upset, and I have apologised for it time and time again, and I still offer that apology. That apology, first offered immediately when the individual got in touch with me in 2023, has never been accepted.
“Numerous investigations have taken place, and all were not carried with one exception. The Labour Party gave me a formal warning after 2 years of investigation, relating to one allegation out of 6. Every other institution, campaign group, my place of employment, and others have dismissed the complaint, after appeals by the complainant.”
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