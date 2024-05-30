Aberystwyth Town Council has sent “strong objections” to plans that would drastically cut the membership of town and community councils in Ceredigion.
As the Cambrian News reported in April, all but one of Ceredigion’s 51 community council areas will change, many dramatically, and suffer the loss of several councillors if the draft proposals by the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales for the new community arrangements in the county are approved.
Only Llanwenog Community Council will stay as it is under the new proposals, with councillor reductions, minor boundary changes, and council mergers set to be introduced elsewhere across the county leading to the loss of 262 councillors.
In Aberystwyth, the town council will have its councillor numbers reduced from 19 to 17 under the proposals.
In its response to the review, Aberystwyth Town Council said it “strongly objects to the proposed reduction of councillors.”
“Town and Community Councils across Ceredigion are consistently taking on more responsibilities and reducing the number of councillors would be detrimental to this,” the council said.
The Commission’s consultation closed on 13 May.
The Commission said it will take account of all representations received during the consultation before publishing its Final Proposals.