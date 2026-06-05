From 11-1pm on Saturday 6 June, councillors will be at Owain Glyndŵr Square hosting face-to-face drop-in sessions.
Cllr Nishant Chandolia, who represents the Central Ward, is launching the street surgery to enhance accessibility and strengthen direct communication between residents and their elected officials.
The initiative is designed to provide an open, accessible space where community members can easily share feedback and flag local issues.
Cllr Nishant Chandolia said: "Healthy local democracy relies on active listening and open communication.
“I wanted to find a proactive way to make myself as accessible as possible to the people of Aberystwyth.
“By holding this surgery on a busy Saturday morning in Owain Glyndŵr Square, we are meeting people where they already are.
“Whether you want to flag a minor issue like a broken paving slab or discuss major matters like our beach water quality or parking, I will be there to listen, report your issues, and help find solutions."
Councillors will be stationed at the square to listen to, log, and discuss a wide variety of local issues.
Key areas of focus will include parking, town centre cleanliness, pothole repairs, street lighting, anti-social behaviour, and ongoing public campaigns surrounding local river and beach water quality.
All issues raised during the surgery will be recorded in a report to ensure that resident feedback is directly tracked and brought forward for action.
Public campaigns regarding the water quality of Aberystwyth’s local rivers and beaches will also be a key focus of the discussions.
All Aberystwyth residents are encouraged to drop by the square during their Saturday morning shopping to meet Cllr Chandolia and ensure their voices are heard.
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