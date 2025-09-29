The move will see the council divest from any goods or services from “companies complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza”.
At the full council meeting on 22 September, deputy mayor Dylan Lewis-Rowlands tabled the motion to only spend council money in line with the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement, which encourages “to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians”.
The movement passed, with next steps including a review of the tendering process, contracts and financial regulations.
Councillor Lewis-Rowlands said: “I thank those councillors who backed my motion at the meeting unanimously.
“I also want to highlight the activists across Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Cymru, and the UK who keep the ongoing genocide in Gaza rightly at the forefront of our minds.
“The council was already mostly compliant, as we already have a policy of preferring to spend budgets locally wherever possible.
“Where we are not, we will now be reviewing our tendering process, contracts, and financial regulations to ensure that none of our budgets go towards companies complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”
It comes as the latest move from the council, which has already called to divest employee pensions linked to Israel, written to Welsh and UK governments “highlighting the strength of feeling of our residents”, and flying the Palestinian flag.
Cllr Lewis-Rowlands described the move as “taking us a step further in realising the historic and ongoing ideal of Aberystwyth as an internationalist and progressive town”.
Aberystwyth joins other Welsh councils - Carmarthenshire and Cardiff County Council recently voted in favour of divestment from pensions linked to Israel.
It follows other councils across the UK - Cumberland Council in July began the process of divesting from companies supplying arms to Israel, alongside Edinburgh City Council and Oxford City Council.
