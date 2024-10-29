Aberystwyth Town Council has said it wants a cut of any parking charges introduced on the promenade.
Responding to a consultation on Ceredigion County Council plans to charge up to £5 to park on Aberystwyth promenade as part of attempts to fill a blackhole in its budget, Aberystwyth Town Council said that if the plans did go ahead, then it should get a 10 per cent cut of the cash made.
“If charges were to be implemented, then the Town Council should receive 10 per cent of the revenue generated, as is common in other counties,” the council said.
The town council said that while it “supports in principle the reduction of parking times on the promenade only, to increase traffic turnover,” it “opposes any charges.”
The scheme is earmarked to raise £400,000 for council coffers this year, despite not having yet got the go ahead.
Under the plan, charging will be introduced along the length of New Promenade from Castle Point to Constitution Hill between 8am and 8pm seven days a week.
The proposed rates are £3.50 for two hours, and £5 for four hours.
The changes will see 179 car parking spaces become chargeable along the promenade.
The council’s own report into the plans warned there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
A report into the proposal was noted by Cabinet members at the end of last year but was not progressed.
Faced with having to fund millions of pounds to balance its budget for 2024/25, however, a draft budget report recommended that “proposals for charging on the promenade be “brought forward as soon as is practically possible.”
Currently, motorists can park on the promenade for between two and four hours for free, depending where on the seafront they park.
Start-up costs, including new ticket machines, signs, and bay painting could reach £150,000, along with increased staff costs.
The council report said: “The section of Aberystwyth seafront which is the subject of this proposed scheme is considered to be a ‘premium’, high demand location due to its proximity to both the town centre and being situated along the seafront.
“It is anticipated that charges will act as a deterrent to commuter and long-term parking related traffic from circulating the seafront in search of available free spaces and, encourage them to seek more appropriate off street parking provision to meet their parking needs.”