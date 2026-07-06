Aberystwyth University has formally launched a new educational partnership with the aim of strengthening its international engagement and extending the global reach of its academic provision.
Aberystwyth University will offer three of its Master’s programmes through a new partnership agreement with international education experts GEDU Global Education, who already have a presence in the Moabit district of Berlin.
From October 2026, students will be able to study MSc programmes in Applied Artificial Intelligence, Global Events and Experience Management, and Digital Marketing.
GEDU Global Education, which is head-quartered in the UK, has extensive experience of supporting the success of leading education institutions across the world, including in Germany.
Fran Carey, Chief Marketing Officer at Aberystwyth University, said: “We are excited to have formed this new partnership. It’s a great opportunity to bring our tradition of academic excellence, personal support and ambitious learning to more international students. By offering our programmes in Berlin, we can make an Aberystwyth education more accessible to talented students from across the world.
“We will retain full academic oversight of all programmes offered through the partnership, including responsibility for programme approval, assessment and examination standards, and ongoing quality assurance.
“Our inaugural Master's programmes in Berlin will combine that academic rigour with practical relevance. Preparing students to make a real impact in the industries of the future.”
The courses will be delivered through a partnership with GEDU who will provide the necessary infrastructure in the building in Alt-Moabit to start teaching the programmes in October 2026.
Professor Ray Lloyd, Deputy CEO of GEDU Global Education, added: “We are delighted to be working with Aberystwyth University to open up even more opportunities for students to benefit from the excellence that it offers.”
“Built on shared values, this partnership reflects a joint commitment by GEDU and Aberystwyth University to deliver high-quality education, an outstanding student experience and life-changing student outcomes.”
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