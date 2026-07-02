A 20-year-old has been charged with rape and sexual assault in Aberystwyth.

Ben Clegg, of 108 Littleworth Road, Cannock, Staffordshire, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.

The 20-year-old is charged with the rape and sexual assault of a woman in Aberystywth on 5 November last year.

No pleas were entered to the charges at the hearing.

Clegg is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court of a plea and trial preparation hearing on 31 July.

He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date, including a condition not to enter Rosser Halls of Residence at Aberystwyth University and to live and sleep each night at his Cannock address or another address in Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth.