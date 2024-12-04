Aberystwyth University’s Lifelong Learning students received their certificates at an awards ceremony on campus.
The ceremony took place at Medrus Mawr, Penglais on Tuesday, 15 October.
Elin Mair Mabbutt, Head of Lifelong Learning, welcomed everyone to the ceremony and introduced special guests, Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, and Aberystwyth Deputy Mayor, Cllr Emlyn Jones.
The awards were introduced by Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Student Experience, Professor Anwen Jones. Recipients were awarded certificates by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jon Timmis who spoke of his delight at seeing learners so proud of their achievements.
Some 50 individuals received course certificates, and three rachieved certificates of higher education - Borbala Reka Kiss and Dawn Parry-Cunliffe in Field Ecology and Meryl Buchanan in Art and Design.
Each year, learners are given the opportunity to nominate a fellow student who has inspired others. This year the Student of the Year Award went to Dr Helen Marshall. The lecturer in the Life Sciences department at Aberystwyth University, was nominated by her fellow students on the British Sign Language Course. She was praised for her enthusiasm and effort in enhancing the inclusive and collaborative culture of the class. Helen provided an open invitation for a weekly in-person catch-up and practice over coffee, and arranged social events which further enhanced this online course.
The Tutor of the Year Award, awarded to a Lifelong Learning tutor who students say makes learning an exciting and inspiring experience and shows a commitment and enthusiasm for teaching was awarded to Professor Mererid Hopwood.
The well-known poet and author was nominated by several students from the ‘Gwibdaith Drwy Lenyddiaeth Gymraeg’ course and praised her for her enthusiasm, relaxed way of communicating information and for her comfortable style of teaching.
Congratulations to all recipients!
Lifelong Learning offer short, accredited courses open to everyone.