Each year, learners are given the opportunity to nominate a fellow student who has inspired others. This year the Student of the Year Award went to Dr Helen Marshall. The lecturer in the Life Sciences department at Aberystwyth University, was nominated by her fellow students on the British Sign Language Course. She was praised for her enthusiasm and effort in enhancing the inclusive and collaborative culture of the class. Helen provided an open invitation for a weekly in-person catch-up and practice over coffee, and arranged social events which further enhanced this online course.