“Amazing, amazing, amazing” and “wow, wow, wow” were some of the comments received at the end of Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron’s recent production of ‘High School Musical’.
Three, sell-out shows entertained the crowds, and congratulations are given to the whole crew from Years 7-13, and the team of staff undertook the task of training and preparing the pupils on top of their daily work.
A school spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to everyone who contributed towards the success of the show.
“There was support and great enthusiasm from staff, pupils, and parents from the word go.
“Thank you to everyone who has sacrificed weekends, half-term days, hours after school, lunchtimes, and any other time to ensure this invaluable experience.
“With the current financial difficulties schools face, we are incredibly grateful to all the local companies who sponsored, and to the local community council and others for contributing financially, thus enabling us to host the show. All contributions, big or small, were greatly appreciated.”