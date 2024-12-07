Some people are still without power, thanks to the effects of Storm Darragh.
Dole and Taliesin residents have told how they have been making the most of the situation as they spend their eleventh hour without electricity.
Scot Flanders in Dole near Aberystwyth said they lost power this morning, but they are making the most of it.
“We’ve had no power since 7am,” he said.
“We’ve had bacon and eggs on the camping stove.”
The day has not been without drama though, as Scott explained.
“A full sheet of insulation board flew past our house and got sliced in half by the power lines!
“It was like a scene from the ‘Wizard of Oz’!”
Taliesin resident Bob McIntyre is also without power.
“I think the power went off at about 6am and is still off now at 5.31pm.
“Poor Taliesin residents are huddling around tea lights heating soup on a camping stove.
“SP Energy Networks anticipating a 9:44pm restoration.
“It's just not good enough in this day and age! If only they buried the cables instead of pylons like they're proposing elsewhere, we'd all be warm and well fed.”
Roads are also affected.
It has been reported that the A470 is closed due to fallen tree between Rhayader and Newbridge-on-Wye, the A487 is closed due to landslip between Corris and Machynlleth and flooding on the A470 at Dolgellau has led to a closure there.