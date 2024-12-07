The effects of Storm Darragh are continuing to be felt across the Cambrian News region.
Although the Met Office’s Red weather warning has ended, Amber warnings for rain and wind remain in place.
People are being urged to take care and to avoid leaving the house unless absolutely necessary.
Ceredigion County Council issued the following on social media: “There are now flood warnings in place for the River Rheidol for low lying areas, Aberystwyth, the River Aeron at Talsarn and the River Ystwyth at Rhydyfelin and Llanfarian.”
• Turning off gas, water and electricity supplies
• Don’t walk or drive through floodwater
In Aberaeron, Cllr Elizabeth Evans said tiles are “falling off roofs between the Black Lion and London House on Alban Square”.
“To be honest, I just think we all need to stay indoors until this thing passes,” she added.
“And I’m considering implementing our own Red Warning system. Diolch - be safe.”
The councillor also warned that there is a tree down on the A487 south of Penmorfa and Costcutters Aberaeron closed at 4pm due to the adverse weather.
“Do not enter Market Street from the corner by the Castle Hotel,” the councillor advised.
“The roof tiles are falling off and some are falling on the extended pavement.
“Please approach Costcutters and other businesses from the other side of the road.
“The Castle Hotel can be accessed from the side door on Bridge Street.
“Is it me or is it worse now than it was when we were under the ‘red’ warning?”