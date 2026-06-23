Aberystwyth University Vice Chancellor Professor Jon Timmis added: “These students are the first ambassadors of Wales’s first School of Veterinary Sciences – we could not be prouder of them. They have played a vital part in shaping the identity, spirit, and culture of our new and ambitious school. As pioneers, they arrived with courage and curiosity. They now leave with knowledge, resilience, and a sense of purpose—ready to make their mark on the profession and the world beyond.