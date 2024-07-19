Aberystwyth University is one of the UK’s leading employers for LGBTQ+ inclusivity according to a leading charity.
Aberystwyth University is ranked 45th in the UK in the 2024 Stonewall Workplace Equality Index published this week.
Up 59 places from its 2023 ranking, Aberystwyth has also been awarded Gold status for its work in supporting LGBTQ+ staff to be themselves at work.
Aberystwyth joins a number of top construction, legal, health, finance and education organisations who made the annual Top 100 list of LGBTQ+ inclusive employers.
Professor Neil Glasser, Pro Vice-Chancellor with responsibility for diversity and inclusion at Aberystwyth University, has welcomed the announcement.
Prof Glasser said: “We are delighted with the Stonewall Gold Award accreditation as well climbing into the top 50 employers in Stonewall’s Workplace Employer index for LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
“It is testament to all our staff and students who make our university such a welcoming, inclusive, and supportive place for everyone.
“Inclusion is one of our core values and is embedded throughout our work, and we take great pride in creating an environment where LGBTQ+ staff feel free to be themselves, where diversity is not just welcomed, but celebrated.”
The past year has seen the University undertake LGBTQ+ inclusive policy development, organising a wide range of events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ calendar, including LGBTQ+ staff network events and participating in Pride on the Prom.
New training and awareness content such as microaggressions and bystander intervention has also been developed.
According to Stonewall, more than a third of LGBT staff (35 per cent) have hidden who they are at work for fear of discrimination.
Colin Macfarlane, Director of Programmes and Income at Stonewall said: “Implementing inclusive practices and policies is vital for employers who wish to attract and retain top LGBTQ+ talent.
“The Workplace Equality Index draws participants from diverse industries and sectors, all of whom understand that inclusivity is the future and are leading the way in this vital change.
“By championing LGBTQ+ employees, you are fostering a happy and motivated workforce and contributing to a UK where LGBTQ+ people can thrive as their true selves.”