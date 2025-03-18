A new replica veterinary clinic has formally opened at Aberystwyth University in an expansion of Wales’s only School of Veterinary Science.
The new investment of around £180,000 expands the Veterinary Education Centre’s site on the University's Penglais campus.
Mainly funded by a bequest from the estate of the late Gordon Burrows, the new clinic has waiting, examination and treatment areas along with key equipment used for small animal care.
Originally from Lancaster, Gordon Burrows joined the Royal Navy as an Engineer and subsequently worked at the BP Refinery on the Isle of Grain, Kent.
The new investment is in addition to the more than £2 million that was spent to establish Aberystwyth Veterinary School, which was officially opened in 2021 by King Charles III.
The new clinic facilities are training the first ever students on Aberystwyth University’s Veterinary Nursing degree who began their studies in September last year.
They are also used by undergraduates on the University’s BVSc Veterinary Science course, run in collaboration with the Royal Veterinary College (RVC).
Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science, said: “It’s wonderful to have these new facilities.
“We are deeply grateful for this generous bequest which has allowed us to take a step forward with our plans to expand our facilities and further enhance the teaching we offer at Aberystwyth.
“As part of their learning process, it is important that our students gain experience in veterinary clinical training and an understanding of the key equipment and processes undertaken at veterinary clinics.”
Speaking after the official opening of the new clinic, Aberystwyth University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jon Timmis said: “Having these new facilities and extending our veterinary education is exciting for all of us.
“Wales’ very own School of Veterinary Science is building on the university’s over 150 year history of growing knowledge, building communities and strengthening Wales as well as the wider world.
“The School is tuned to, and meets, the needs of its own veterinary community – from providing graduates who can speak Welsh, who come from Wales and are thus more likely to stay in Wales, to supporting the profession with post-graduate training and undertaking research that is both excellent and locally relevant.
“By enhancing the profession, we support not only the farming community but pet owners, equestrian interests, national government and, in turn, Welsh society.
“That is also why Aberystwyth University has invested so heavily in creating a centre of excellence in animal health to add to its existing platforms – from state-of-the-art laboratories to world-class expertise in bovine TB research.”
Speaking on behalf of the Gordon Burrows’ estate, solicitor Graham Colley said it was an “absolute pleasure” to be present for the official opening of the new clinic.
“As one of the executors of the estate of the late Gordon Burrows, I was tasked with distributed his estate to charity, and these amazing facilities that will benefit the training of veterinary students and veterinary nurses for many years to come are a fitting legacy,” he said.