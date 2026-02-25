Passengers on TrawsCymru T2, T3 and fflecsi routes in Machynlleth and Dolgellau will be offered Welsh cakes by staff as part of Transport for Wales’ (TfW’) St David’s Day celebrations.
Cambrian News readers travelling further afield on Friday, 27 February will also see a food truck serving traditional Welsh rarebit outside Cardiff Central from mid-morning to mid-afternoon with Cwmbach Male Voice Choir performing and turning one of Wales's busiest stations into a St David's Day celebration.
In Merthyr Tydfil, TfW’s community rail partnership with Theatr Soar will also be handing Welsh cakes baked by a local charity to passengers on trains and at stations. Passengers who order their drink in Welsh at the café will receive a free drink voucher.
On Saturday, the partnership continues with a free craft session at Theatr Soar before the venue opens its doors for a joint celebration of its 15th birthday with live bands and entertainment for all the family.
Lowri Joyce, Head of Welsh Language said: “St David's Day is a moment for Wales to come together and celebrate what makes our country so special.
"At Transport for Wales, we want to be woven into the fabric of everyday life in Wales, connecting people to jobs, education, and to each other.
"Whether you're joining us for Welsh rarebit and live music in Cardiff, a Welsh cake on the TrawsCymru network, or exploring the Mabinogi trail this weekend, we wish everyone a Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus.”
TfW is sponsoring ForCardiff Welsh Tales Trail on the weekend, a free walking trail around the city which is inspired by the Mabinogi. Visit forcardiff.com/littlethings/mabinogi-trail/ for more information.
Families travelling to celebrate St David’s day across TfW’s network can take advantage of the family ticket, which allows up to two children (under the age of 16) to travel for free with every fare paying adult on any return journey.
To find out more and book your tickets visit - Family train ticket - Kids go free | Transport for Wales
