AN Aberystwyth woman has spoken of her shock after capturing a shark fin on camera whilst on a fishing trip.
Katy Nelson, 22, spotted the shark whilst on a fishing trip off the north coast of Devon on Friday, 26 July.
The unidentified species was seen swimming in waters near Watermouth Castle in Ilfracombe, Devon.
Footage briefly shows the fin of the shark close to the boat before it dips beneath the surface again.
Katy said: "It was just the one but it was really big - huge!
"It was there for quite a while actually and my partner saw it first.
"They turned the boat around and it was going in the same direction as the boat for a bit.
"It was a bit unnerving - it kept disappearing and reappearing!
"The organisers thought it was a Thresher shark, but we thought the fin looked vaguely like a Hammerhead shark.
"We hadn't caught any fish at that point so it made it worth it!"