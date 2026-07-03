An Aberystwyth woman will jump out of a plane to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
Weather permitting, June Jones will skydive on Saturday, 11 June at Swansea Airfield.
Explaining why she wanted to raise money for MND, June said: “I had a family member who lost his life from MND, and currently friends whose partners have been diagnosed with this terrible life limiting disease.
“The money raised could help a person with MND read to their children or grandchildren, even when their voice is beginning to fail, or buy a memory box, or help a child to create lasting memories of a loved one with MND, or it could help a person with MND sleep in their own bedroom for six months more, by funding the installation and rental of a stairlift and/or a hoist.”
At the time of writing, June, who has set up a fundraising page, has raised £700 for MND, but she has set herself a target to raise at least £750.
If you would like to donate to June’s fundraising page, visit https://shorturl.at/cI4Ub.
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