A former pupil of Canolfan Brynffynnon pupil referral unit says she is yet to receive compensation agreed by Gwynedd Council.
Canolfan Brynffynnon closed suddenly in 2014 following allegations of mistreatment by staff. In the months following, many former pupils were interviewed by police and provided accounts of the treatment they said they experienced at the school.
The alleged offences took place between September 2006 and March 2014. Two teachers were suspended on 6 March 2014 and between them faced 49 charges. In total, 24 vulnerable children under 16 made statements alleging mistreatment and/or cruelty.
The case was due to be heard at Mold Crown Court. However, on the first day of the trial, 23 March 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence and the case was discontinued.
It later emerged that the two main alleged perpetrators remained suspended on full pay until 2025.
In summer 2024, solicitor Katherine Yates took up the case on behalf of former pupils seeking compensation for their experiences at the school.
Katherine welcomed the decision by Gwynedd Council to begin offering settlements to former pupils in April 2026. However former pupil Rhiannon Evans, 26 says she is still waiting to receive her agreed £10,000 settlement.
Rhiannon said: “When I joined the claim, I was not convinced that we would receive any compensation for what we went through at Brynffynnon. We really suffered there.
“There were big tyres in the playground. I was made to stand in the tyres and they used to pile more tyres on so that only my head was showing and then they would kick footballs at my head. Sometimes they kicked the football at me from behind so I could not see it coming. This would happen almost every day. They did it to me and lots of the other kids as well.
“I was so pleased when I was offered a settlement. I have never had that much money before and I planned to go on holiday and do other things to try to improve my life and move on. Now I think that they are never going to pay me, and I feel worse than before I received the settlement offer.”
Katherine is still hopeful Gwynedd will recognise their responsibilities and pay Rhiannon the amount owed but if not, she is prepared to issue court proceedings to get the money.
“A contract is a contract, and we have a valid contract for Cyngor Gwynedd to pay Rhiannon £10,000,” she said.
Gwynedd Council said: “Whilst we cannot comment on individual cases, we would note that as with all public bodies, independent insurers are responsible for investigating compensation claims and for deciding their next steps, in accordance with the law.
“The insurance companies and their lawyers will always deal with these matters confidentially as a matter of course.”
Anyone who attended Canolfan Brynffynnon, or the parent or guardian of a former pupil, is encouraged to contact Katherine Yates at Andrew Grove & Co Solicitors by calling 01223 367133 or emailing [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.