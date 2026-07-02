A Bow Street man will stand trial in Crown Court after denying a charge of using threatening behaviour to cause distress.
David Murrell, of 63 Tregerddan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment or distress towards Moernike Adesanys in Aberystwyth on 17 March this year.
Murrell is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a trial preparation hearing on 31 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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