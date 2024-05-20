Aberystwyth’s wooden jetty is set to get a facelift after the town council secured funding for a revamp.
Though details have not yet been revealed, former mayor Kerry Ferguson wrote in an announcement on Facebook this morning (20 May) that they would soon be able to “move ahead with repairs to the much-loved jetty on the North Prom” thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Cllr Ferguson added: “I can't give you a completion date yet due to the level of work required but as soon as we know, we'll let you know.
“A huge thanks to our Town Council staff, in particular Steve for putting the application together - now the hard work begins!”
The council received the news last week.
No details have yet been revealed on how much the work will cost or the size of the grant secured by the town council is.
The Cambrian News has approached Aberystwyth Town Council for more detail.
The jetty closed to the public in 2022 with a red road sign stating ‘footway closed’.
However last year Ceredigion County Council said the repairs were “too expensive” for its limited resources.
Last summer the Cambrian News received reports of people becoming injured on the jetty, which is still accessible from the beach, and in 2022 emergency services were called after a person fell through the boards, sustaining multiple injuries.