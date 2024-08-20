A three-day ballet intensive Coppélia course will take place from tomorrow at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The course, from Thursday-Saturday (22-24 August) is for teenage and adult dancers.
Each group will learn a chosen piece of repertoire from Coppélia. The three groups are the adult improvers/Slver Swans, Grade 4+ students aged 12-16, and Grade 6+ students aged 16-18 with Intermediate/advanced adults.
There will be full Coppélia-inspired ballet classes each day, leading to a repertoire workshop on Saturday with a former Royal Ballet principal dancer, Sarah Wildor.