Aberystwyth has its first-ever beachside sauna and it is open - today!
The independent sauna set up by two Aberystwyth brothers has been teased for weeks, but on 12 December the announcement came that they were ready and would have their inaugural day on Friday 13 December.
The log-fired sauna, made by Corris-based Heartwood Saunas, is a Nordic-inspired free-standing unit with large windows to look out onto Ceredigion Bay.
It stands on Aberystwyth Promenade opposite Gwesty Cymru Hotel.
AberPoeth founders Iolo and Gethin ap Dafydd wrote: “We are excited to announce the official opening of ABERPOETH, Aberystwyth’s first wood-fired sauna experience, on Friday the 13th.
“Step inside and enjoy the ultimate relaxation with stunning views of Aberystwyth Promenade.”