Aberystwyth Promenade is getting its first outside sauna this December.
Rumours circulating for weeks have now been confirmed as new business AberPoeth announced its first venture.
Two Aberystwyth-born brothers Iolo and Gethin ap Dafydd are starting their first business together with a Swedish-style sauna for public use.
It will be placed between Gwesty Cymru and Baravin on the promenade, with a video showcasing its location released this week.
The Nordic-style sauna, made by local business Heartwoods Saunas, will be open to the public sometime this December.
Gethin, 24, said the idea came during his year abroad in Denmark: “I experienced the Nordic tradition of saunas as part of daily life.
“The way they fostered well-being, connection, and community left a lasting impression on me... I wanted to bring that sense of renewal and relaxation to Aberystwyth.
“We thought, this would be an amazing idea in Aberystwyth.
“We started looking into it as saunas started popping up around Wales.
“Olly Davey at Heartwood and Aberystwyth Town Council have helped us a long way.
Iolo, 28, said: “This idea was inspired by my love for Aberystwyth’s stunning coastline and the sense of peace that comes from being close to nature.
“Aberpoeth brings this ancient practice into a setting that celebrates the beauty of our coastline.
“We can’t wait to share this experience with you!”
Their aim is to eventually incorporate cold water therapy as well, with either Russian baths or plunge pools.
This comes as other sauna initiatives are starting across Wales.
Criccieth has a new luxury sauna experience including a Russian dowsing bucket and stunning views overlooking the sea.
AberPoeth will be releasing their opening date soon with ways you can book.