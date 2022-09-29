Aberystwyth’s Malayalees celebrate Onam
Subscribe newsletter
Aberystwyth Malayali Association, which represents Malayalees – people from Kerala, the southern state of India – who work and live in and around Aberystwyth celebrated their cultural festival of Onam.
Onam is a festival connected with the return of Asura (demon) King Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality. According to folklore, envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day, which this year fell on 8 September.
+ 1
(View All)
Onam festivities were missing for the last two years due to the pandemic but started off this year with beautiful Athapookkolom (floral design). Traditional art forms like Thiruvathira ( special form of dance by kerala women) and games filled fun and unity into the celebration.
The highlight of the event was the sumptuous Sadhya (vegetarian feast) with their loved ones and friends.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |