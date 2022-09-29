Aberystwyth’s Malayalees celebrate Onam

By Cambrian News reporter  
Saturday 1st October 2022 2:30 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Aberystwyth Malayali Association Onam
Aberystwyth’s Malayali community came together to celebrate the cultural festival of Onam (Picture supplied )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Aberystwyth Malayali Association, which represents Malayalees – people from Kerala, the southern state of India – who work and live in and around Aberystwyth celebrated their cultural festival of Onam.

Onam is a festival connected with the return of Asura (demon) King Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality. According to folklore, envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day, which this year fell on 8 September.

+ 1
(View All)

Onam festivities were missing for the last two years due to the pandemic but started off this year with beautiful Athapookkolom (floral design). Traditional art forms like Thiruvathira ( special form of dance by kerala women) and games filled fun and unity into the celebration.

The highlight of the event was the sumptuous Sadhya (vegetarian feast) with their loved ones and friends.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

AberystwythCeredigion
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0