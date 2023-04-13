A Criccieth company has been nominated for an award.
Rhys Edwards, founder of EOG Accounting, told the Cambrian News all about the nomination.
“We are a relatively new accountancy practice called and have been trading since 2016,” he said.
“I’m extremely proud of our team this year as we are the only Welsh practice nominated for an Xero award.
“Xero are one of the world’s leading online accounting platforms and hold an annual award ceremony. The Xero Awards United Kingdom & Ireland 2023 celebrates some of the UK’s most innovative accountancy firms, and the ceremony is a highlight of our professional calendar.
“The specific award that we are finalists in is the Small Firm of the Year award. The award celebrates ‘the Xero accounting partners that have cracked the formula for success’ and nominations were based on our ability to demonstrate a high level of client care, digitisation, innovation, knowledge sharing and Xero’ aficionado.
“We are heading down to the award ceremony in London’s Ministry Venues on 19 April, where we will be sitting alongside some of the leading firms in the UK. Whether or not we win this year, we are extremely proud to be nominated.
“We’re looking forward to the event and really excited about the future.
“We love what we do, we love working alongside our customers and getting this recognition is just the cherry on the top!”