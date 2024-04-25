Dyfi Valley is to get a taste of Bollywood thanks to childhood star Raj (Mayur Verma) and his wife Noorie.
Raj first hit headlines in 2007 for making his home in Dolgellau having “fallen in love with Wales” in the 90s.
The star of over 180 films ran Indiana Cuisine with Noorie, an acclaimed chef, in Fairbourne and has now relocated to Plas Talgarth in Pennal.
The pair have also taken over bar Chaska at the Gwynedd resort, offering ‘world tapas’.
Raj, 60 from Dehli, described the move as “an exciting time” for them, adding: “As a well-known Bollywood actor I was seeking to reconnect with reality away from the reel world and provide my children with a high-quality environment. “My children began their schooling here and are now adults with a deep appreciation for this place that has given our family so much.
“They are fluent in Hindi, English, and Welsh.
“These 17 years have not only established us but also our dream project, Indiana Cuisine.
“We have been serving locals and visitors authentic Indian food, providing an experience endorsed as unique to Wales.
“My wife Noorie continues to lead the kitchen and personally oversees the cooking, while I remain at the forefront of the house.”
Raj and Noorie are inviting locals and holidaymakers to the grand opening of the restaurant on Sunday 28 April.
The pair have curated a special menu at £40 a head, open from 6pm.
Their business in Fairbourne was at risk due to flooding, with villagers told to move as defences ‘would not be maintained indefinitely’.
Raj said that despite the challenges faced by climate change and the pandemic, their business thrived in Fairbourne thanks to “unwavering community support” and their business reputation.
In his youth Raj became one of the highest paid child stars in Indian cinema after starring in Mukaddar Ka Sikander.
Since moving he has produced films in the area including one directed by his mother (Ahsaab - The Fear).
Raj, his two children, wife and mother made the move after holidaying in Wales annually for ten years.
He previously said on the move: “I love the people here, it's rich heritage and culture and the peace and quiet. “I wanted to be in a place where I can enjoy life and at the same time satisfy my creative appetite. I think this gives that balance.”