Actress comes to Gwynedd to learn Welsh

After 10 years of filming Casualty at the BBC in Cardiff, actor Amanda Henderson thinks it’s time she learned Welsh!

Amanda is the next celebrity to appear on Iaith Ar Daith on S4C. Offering support and issuing the challenges is actress, Mali Harries.

Although they worked side by side in the studios in Cardiff Bay – Amanda in Casualty and Mali in Pobol y Cwm – they had never met, but that has all changed now, thatnks to a trip to Portmeirion, a place close to Amanda’s heart.

“I’ve been to Festival Number 6 in Portmeirion several times and I remember coming here as a child with my family. It’s a place I have always loved,” she said.

But why does Amanda, who is originally from Manchester, want to learn Welsh?

“I have been filming in Wales for nearly 10 years, and now I feel like I’m almost truly Welsh,” Amanda said. “A lot of the people I work with are first language Welsh speakers – so just to be able to fully converse in Welsh with someone – I think I’ll be so proud of myself when I get to that point. And I’ll say ‘when’ not ‘if’!

After doing some maintenance work at Portmeirion and learning about the unique colours there, the pair visited another special place – Dyfi Donkeys – an organisation that helps people improve their mental health by working with donkeys.

During the visit, Amanda admits she has struggled with mental health issues, and she looks forward to learning more about the donkeys and the work of Dyfi Donkeys.