She has appeared in many shows, playing Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet (Dukes Theatre Company and UK tour) Bo Peep in Little Red Riding Hood, and Jill in Jack and The Beanstalk the rock n roll pantos (Leeds City Varieties); Schoolmistress and Crow puppeteer in The Snow Queen (UK Theatre Award winner- Best Show for Children and Young People) and Poppy Craig/Alison McKenzie in I Don’t Want To Set The World On Fire! (The New Vic), Gloria in Brassed Off (Oldham Coliseum), Principal vocalist in A Christmas Carol (St Georges Hall Liverpool); Stella in Brilliance (Farnham Maltings and UK tour); Amelia Dyer in Lovett and Todd (Kings Head), Various roles in CREATE 210 New writing festival 2020/2021, and Ella in Cinderella (The Dukes Lancaster), Polly in Carstory (Box Clever); Miss Foster in Kurt Weill’s Lady in The Dark (Greenwich Theatre); Isabella in Women Beware Women (The Rose Theatre)