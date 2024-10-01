Adra Housing Association spent £49 million on building new homes and over £15.2 million upgrading houses during 2023/ 2024, according to its annual report.
Across north Wales 463 homes have been improved.
The number of homes managed by Adra also passed the 7,100 milestone during the year.
The report notes £3.9 million was spent making homes energy efficient, 231 individuals were supported into employment or training with Adra or their contractors, 2,456 tenants got involved in various consultations, with 93 per cent of tenants happy with frontline services and 82 per cent happy with the opportunities to get involved in shaping Adra’s services.
It also states 187 individuals were provided with support through energy wardens, £706,902 was invested in adaptations for homes, there were 124 referrals to Citizens Advice, 228 referrals to food banks and 259 families or individuals received debt support.
The report also features the development of Tŷ Gwyrddfai in Penygroes – the first decarbonisation hub of its kind in the UK, created in partnership between Adra, Busnes@LlandrilloMenai and Bangor University.
Adra Board Chair Hywel Eifion Jones said the report “reflects the strong performance” and “good work going on across the business to improve the life” of tenants, adding:
“Partnerships are also very important to us and we have a wide range of partners across north Wales and beyond and having a strong relationship and a commitment to working together is paying dividends for our communities”.
Adra Chief Executive Iwan Trefor Jones said: “The report gives us an opportunity to reflect on our achievements and we are delighted to be transforming so many people’s lives through developments such as Academi Adra and Tŷ Gwyrddfai.
“Of course, we are facing challenges like every other housing association in Wales. The cost of living continues to affect our tenants and the financial climate has resulted in increased costs, less availability of developers and contractors and an increasing demand for jobs and training.
“We are working hard to address these challenges and look forward to another successful year as we continue to deliver our ambitious programme of activity”.