Adra housing association has secured a £20 million Social Loan and £45 million NatWest refinance package to accelerate the delivery of new social rent homes.
Formed in 2010 following a stock transfer from Gwynedd Council, Adra manages more than 7,000 homes and serves over 16,000 customers across north Wales.
Many of the new homes are expected to reach EPC Band A, aligning with the UK’s net zero ambitions and wider global efforts to improve the energy performance of housing. More energy-efficient homes mean lower bills for tenants, reduced pressure on household finances and a smaller carbon footprint.
Rhys Parry, Adra Director of Resources, said: “Adra is proud to be the first Welsh housing association to secure a Social Loan with NatWest, an important milestone that will directly support the delivery of much‑needed new Social Rent homes across North Wales.
“This investment enables us to accelerate our development programme, with most new homes achieving EPC Band A, ensuring they are energy‑efficient, sustainable, and affordable for the long term.
“We also greatly value the extension of Sustainability‑Linked Loan metrics to our Term Loan, which reflects both the strength of Adra’s long‑standing relationship with NatWest and our shared commitment to progressing ESG priorities.”
Martin Skinner, Director of Housing Finance, Commercial Mid-Market at NatWest, said: “This is a significant transaction for Adra and for the Welsh housing sector, supporting the delivery of high-quality energy-efficient homes at scale. It shows how well-structured finance can directly back social housing delivery while aligning with long-term ESG priorities.”
Alex Morgan, Director at Savills Financial Consultants, which supported Adra on the funding, said: “This funding gives Adra the certainty and flexibility to move forward with its development plans at pace. The structure aligns long-term investment with both growth and sustainability objectives, supporting the delivery of much needed affordable homes across North Wales.”
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