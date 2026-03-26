An appeal to convert three redundant barns into two holiday lets as part of a disputed “farm diversification scheme” has been dismissed.
Government inspector Declan K Beggan found there was a “distinct lack of agricultural activity usually associated with a rural farming enterprise,” after visiting the Dyffryn Ardudwy site.
It came after Sian Kohnring appealed an Eryri National Park Authority planning decision over Llwyneinion Fechan Farm, which turned down a bid to convert redundant farm buildings, three barns, into two short term holiday letting units and the installation of a package treatment plant, in November 2024.
The Welsh Government appointed inspector visited the site on 6 November, 2025. His report came before Eryri National Park Authority’s planning and access committee meeting on 25 March.
The main issue was whether the proposed development was “justified” with regard to planning policies which sought to strictly control countryside development, particularly within Eryri National Park.
The authority’s initial refusal referred to “insufficient evidence provided” to demonstrate the proposal would form part of an existing rural enterprise or part of an agricultural diversification scheme on an occupied working farm.
The proposal was said to be in “conflict” with specific aspects of Eryri National Park Authority’s planning policy.
“The appellant maintains the holding is a working farm, and therefore represents an agricultural diversification scheme, however the evidence would indicate otherwise,” the inspector said in his report.
“The appellant argues the lack of occupation of the existing dwelling on the site is due to refurbishment works and other dwellings in the locality are utilised whilst still maintaining the farm.
“The existing dwelling on the site appeared vacant/unoccupied and there did not appear to be any discernible works going on,” he said.
“I noticed there was a distinct lack of agricultural activity usually associated with a rural farming enterprise, eg farm machinery or recent signs of farm related activity.
“It was difficult to discern exactly whether sheep on fields near to the holdings were actually on the land subject to a a rural enterprise, however I did notice relatively fresh sheep droppings; I did not see signs of other livestock such as cattle.”
In terms of policy, he said the appellant had confirmed that Llwyneinion Fechan was a registered farm holding, however the stock details had “varied” which his report said “cast significant doubt”on the reliability evidence.
“There is no other meaningful information supplied to reinforce the stance that the development did form part of an existing rural enterprise, e.g. by way of financial information.”
Although he accepted the site had “at some point in the past” been used as part of an agricultural enterprise based on “submitted evidence to date”, it was “not sufficiently clear” such an enterprise still existed, he said.
“On balance, I don’t consider the appellant has provided sufficiently robust evidence to substantiate their claims that the proposed development would form part of an agricultural diversification scheme on an occupied working farm.”
As a result the development would run “contrary” to specific LDP policies, was “not justified” in planning policy terms and the appeal was dismissed.
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