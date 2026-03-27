A community transport scheme is about to launch in Tywyn and the surrounding areas.
Taith, a non-profit community transport scheme to support people who struggle to access transport due to age, disability, illness, rural isolation, or financial hardship, will operate Mondays-Fridays, 9am-5pm, initially for health and well-being appointments only.
Residents must be members of the scheme, and will undertake an assessment to ensure their needs can be met prior to joining the scheme.
Members then call Taith requesting transport, giving at least 24 hours’ notice.
The phone service is available 10am-5pm Monday-Friday. The coordinator will arrange for a local driver to members up, take them to appointments and bring them home. Members pay the driver with cash. Trips cost 50p per mile, with a minimum charge of £2.
The success of the scheme depends on volunteers. Drivers can offer a couple or several hours, driving users to their appointments and home.
TAITH reimburses drivers for any 'dead mileage' to and from the passenger’s location.
Drivers need a full driving licence, access to their own car with a valid MOT, and a DBS check (which
TAITH pay for).
TAITH provide a letter template to notify the driver’s car insurance provider that they are part of the scheme. Most insurance providers do not charge for providing volunteer driving services.
Volunteer Telephone Coordinators are needed to answer calls from scheme members, record details of when and where they wish to go and contact drivers to check availability and confirm journeys. This role can be undertaken from home. With a flexible rota, volunteering for a few hours a week would be valuable.
Volunteer Screening Assessors are needed to meet residents and discuss their needs before using TAITH’s services.
People will also be for the TAITH Committee to help organise and run the scheme and for fundraising events to cover the scheme’s costs.
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