Adra staff have brought Christmas cheer to hundreds of people in need this year through their Santa Squad campaign.
The initiative saw staff donate toys, wrap them, and deliver them to four local charities: Gorwel, Stori, Y Bont, and the Children's Ward at Ysbyty Gwynedd.
Gorwel provides support services to people suffering from domestic abuse or at risk of losing their homes. Stori helps adults and children to build the positive life they deserve. Y Bont is a safe refuge for orphaned children or those unable to remain at home with their families. The Children's Ward at Ysbyty Gwynedd cares for sick children from across north Wales.
The Santa Squad campaign was the brainchild of Gareth Bayley-Hughes, Programme Manager at Adra. "I wanted to do something to share a smile at Christmas," Gareth said. "It's not a wonderful time for everyone, and I knew there were people in our community who would really appreciate a gift. Every child deserves to receive a gift at Christmas."
Gareth's idea was quickly embraced by his colleagues, who generously donated toys, wrapping paper, and their time to make the campaign a success. Adra staff not only brought in a mountain of toys, but also received a helping hand from local businesses:
· W F Clayton & Co Ltd contributed a fantastic £500 worth of Argos vouchers, ensuring even more presents could be purchased.
· THW Construction Ltd filled a car boot full of toys, adding to the festive bounty.
"The response from both our staff and local businesses has been incredible," Gareth said. "We've had people donating everything from dolls and teddy bears to board games and puzzles. And everyone has been so willing to help with the wrapping and deliveries."
The Santa Squad's efforts have been met with heartfelt gratitude from the charities that received the donations. Gareth is overjoyed with the success of the Santa Squad campaign.
"I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together," he said. "It's truly heartwarming to know that we've made a positive impact on people's lives at Christmas, thanks to the incredible support from our staff and local businesses."
Adra is a social housing provider in north Wales with over 7000 homes. The Santa Squad campaign is one example of Adra's commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.