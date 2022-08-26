Affordable housing survey launches at National Eisteddfod
A NEW online initiative to identify people needing affordable housing has been launched this month at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron.
The independent survey from community groups wishing to support individuals and communities in South Ceredigion, North Pembrokeshire and West Carmarthenshire is a collaboration between 4CG Cymru Cooperative in Cardigan and the local community development charity PLANED in Narberth.
The initiative was launched by Hedd Harries of PLANED and Cris Tomos of 4CG.
Mr Harries said: “We are contacting all Town and Community councils within the communities identified but also are encouraging voluntary groups to get involved in notifying local people of the chance to have their say.”
Mr Tomos added: “There is such a need for local affordable housing and having a current picture of the housing need in each community would allow relevant organisations to plan for the housing needs in each area for future generations.”
“We need to see local communities leading on housing developments to ensure that they meet the local demand.
“Initiatives such as Community Land Trusts, Cooperative housing projects and co-housing initiatives are led by local people and are becoming ever popular.”
The survey is available on the PLANED website and hard copies are available by contacting [email protected] or 01834 860965.
The survey will close on 31 October.
